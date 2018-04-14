Lisa Smart re-selected by Liberal Democrats in Hazel Grove



Liberal Democrat members in Hazel Grove have re-selected Lisa Smart, councillor for Bredbury Green & Romiley and a director of the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust, as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

Lisa said:

I’m delighted to announce that Liberal Democrats party members have selected me to stand again as the Parliamentary candidate for Hazel Grove constituency. It’s a huge privilege to campaign for this area which has such a strong sense of community whether you’re in High Lane or Offerton.

More and more people are telling me how worried they are that the Conservative government in Westminster is under-funding our public services with the police struggling to respond to all reports of crime and our schools having to cope with tighter budgets every year. I’m more determined than ever to win for our area and go and fight for the investment that we badly need.

At the last general election in Hazel Grove the Liberal Democrats closed the gap to the Conservatives while Labour finished even further behind in third place. It’s clear that it’s the Liberal Democrats who have the momentum in Hazel Grove to defeat our low-profile Conservative MP.