Tessa Munt selected by Liberal Democrats in Wells

Liberal Democrat members in Wells constituency have just voted for their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC). From a shortlist of three, they picked the former MP for the seat, Tessa Munt.

She had been MP for the seat between 2010 (gaining it from the Conservatives) and 2015. In the 2017 general election, she fought the seat again, fractionally reducing the Conservative majority. That was, in context, a very impressive result as usually after a Lib Dem MP loses a seat, the party’s vote drops dramatically at the next election – even if the party’s vote share overall is doing better than it did in 2017. Last year, she was elected to Somerset County Council.

Rosemary Hasler, chair of Wells Liberal Democrats, said of the selection:

We have made our choice from an excellent field. Many congratulations to Tessa, who is already well known to local residents and businesspeople. I’m very much looking forward to working with Tessa again.

Tessa Munt said:

I am really honoured to be selected by the Lib Dems to be the Parliamentary candidate in Wells. For over 40 years, the Lib Dems have been the only challengers to the Conservatives in this area. Our country faces tough challenges over the next few years. Brexit is taking up all the time in Parliament and making us more inward looking, whilst huge global issues like climate change continue to threaten our way of life without any real action or reaction from the current Government. We have people sleeping on the streets, a welfare system which doesn’t help those who desperately need it and care homes and hospitals with closed wards and beds and no real hope of finding staff. Wells needs someone to stand up for all our communities and hold fast to her principles. I’ll do exactly that!

Tessa Munt’s approach to winning elections is one that many others can learn from. Best of luck Tessa.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

