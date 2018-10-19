Layla Moran re-selected in Oxford West and Abingdon
One for the ‘not exactly surprising news but good thing they’ve got it out of the way so soon’ pile courtesy of Layla Moran in Oxford West and Abingdon:
That donate link for Layla Moran’s campaign is here.
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.
