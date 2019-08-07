Zuffar Haq selected by Lib Dems in Harborough constituency

Great news that Liberal Democrats in Harborough have re-selected Zuffar Haq as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

He s an experienced local campaigner on health and crime and contested Harborough in the past three general elections. He was awarded an M.B.E. for public service in the 2018-19 New Year Honours.

Zuffar Haq said:

There could be a General Election soon as the Conservative minority government struggles along in London.

Our area badly needs a new local MP to fight for our NHS, schools and local services.

Our hospitals and GP surgeries are over-stretched with staffing costs rocketing as experienced staff from other EU nations leave due to Brexit.

Leicestershire schools are amongst the worst-funded in the country. Local children and young people deserve to have a properly resourced education – we need an MP who will fight to make that happen.

We have seen services like our Libraries and Sure Start Children’s Centres cut and closed; roads and paths fall into disrepair and tip opening times slashed. Leicestershire is the worst-funded County Council in Britain under the Conservative government. We need a new MP who will fight for fair funding for Leicestershire.

I will offer a voice to the tens of thousands of local people who are worried about the direction in which the Conservatives are taking our country. We need to fight to stop Brexit, which will be hugely damaging for our prosperity and security.

The past few months have seen the Liberal Democrats top the poll here in the local elections and then get more votes than Labour and the Conservatives combined in the European Elections.

We have a real chance to challenge the Conservative MP here but to do that, I need your help and your support so please sign up here to help.