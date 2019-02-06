Richard Morris selected by Lib Dems in Tonbridge and Malling

Richard Morris is the new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Tonbridge and Malling constituency.

Richard Morris brings a wide range of business, legal and arts-experience to the PPC role. Professionally he was chief executive of The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in London and chairman of the Yehudi Menuhin School, as well as involvement with Invicta Radio (the original local radio station for Kent) and Kent Music (which provides music services to state-schools across Kent).

He is a passionate pro-European, currently serving on the national executive of the European Movement, and the council of Sevenoaks and Swanley Together in Europe.

Richard Morris says:

I believe the UK’s future relationship with Europe is the paramount political issue of current times and has major implications in every area of policy. Lib Dems policy on Europe is a rare example of clear yellow sunshine streaming between us and both major parties. Most polls indicate that the current will of the people favours our policy. A further referendum or People’s Vote is essential. It will differ fundamentally from the 2016 referendum in that it will offer the electorate a choice between real options – the existing terms of EU membership and the best exit deal (or no deal) the government will have been able to secure – rather than a range of idealised and misrepresented possible leave outcomes.

There's a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

