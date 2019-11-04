New constituency poll shows Liberal Democrats leading in Portsmouth South

A fourth constituency opinion poll carried out by Survation and commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has been released today, this time for Portsmouth South.

It shows the Liberal Democrats moving up into first place:



The same caveats as before very much apply and the full data tables are available.

One consistent pattern across all four of them (the others being Cambridge, Finchley and Golders Green and North East Somerset) is that there are large swings matching the national political situation. As reflected in the current national polls, the MRP analysis from Best for Britain, the local election results and the Euro election results this year, the current popularity of parties has changed significantly from 2017. Each of those four different pieces of evidence points the same way.

Hence, as all this different evidence points to, the 2017 result in a seat is not some magic, case-closed proof of who is currently in contention.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.