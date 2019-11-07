List of Remain Alliance seats published

The list of seats where Greens, Plaid and Lib Dems are standing aside for each other in order to maximise the number of Remain MPs has now been published.

It covers 60 constituencies across England and Wales, with the Liberal Democrats not fielding a candidate in 17 of them.

In addition, the Liberal Democrats are standing aside in three other seats for independents: Beaconsfield, Broxtowe and Luton South.

