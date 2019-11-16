Three constituency polls show Lib Dem vote up very sharply in key seats

Three constituency polls commissioned by The Observer are out, all in heavily Remain areas and all showing a massive growth in Liberal Democrat support.

In all three cases, it looks too that tactical voting by erstwhile Labour supporters may well be key to the result. How much do they want to defeat the Conservatives in those constituencies?

Finchley and Golders Green

This is the seat being fought by Luciana Berger, which has already been polled once for this campaign. The new poll shows:

Kensington

The constituency where Sam Gyimah is standing:

Wimbledon

Paul Kohler is the Liberal Democrat candidate here.

Labour tactical voters key to beating Conservatives

