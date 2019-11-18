Lib Dems launch tool for members to look up which target seats to help

Targeting effort into the most marginal seats is crucial under first past the post. A few extra votes in the one seat can be the difference between winning or losing while in another seat it’s the difference between finishing third with 10.3% of the vote or third with 10.4%.

That’s why targeting is such a big part of Liberal Democrat election campaigns (and when done well, is complementary to building up our core vote rather than a rival to doing that).

It’s also why the Liberal Democrats have just released a tool to look up nearby target seats to go help with. It uses your postcode to find the best places to help near you.

It’s at www.libdems.org.uk/go (behind the member login).

Here’s also my video from the last election explaining the importance of targeting and how it works:

