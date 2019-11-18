Prince Andrew, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and the Liberal Democrats: Never Mind The Bar Charts #23
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, which takes a look at the general election and in particular the policy-heavy message the Liberal Democrats are pushing.
Show notes
- The David Davis ‘look, no notes’ photo.
- One, two, three, four Lib Dem candidate problems.
- Not Enough Campagne podcast on the impact of candidate deals.
- A summary of the Liberal Democrat policies.
- The problem with the Liberal Democrat message in 2005.
- Liberal Democrat party committee election results.
