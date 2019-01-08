Marie Goldman selected by the Liberal Democrats in Chelmsford

At the weekend I was in Chelmsford, a place Liberal Democrats – especially from London – should really try to visit before May. There’s now an additional reason to support the local Liberal Democrat team: a great new PPC (Prospective Parliamentary Candidate) in Marie Goldman.

On being selected Marie Goldman, who runs small businesses in the construction and technology industries, said:

I’m thrilled and honoured to be selected by the Liberal Democrats in my home constituency of Chelmsford. We need far more people with real-world experience in Parliament. My wealth of experience from living in other countries and running my own businesses allows me to understand the importance of having strong, liberal values in Parliament. I have supported the Liberal Democrats all my life but (like 60,000 other people) only recently joined, because I could no longer stand by and watch our country being run down by the other parties. Britain should be at the heart of the EU, reforming it from within. Chelmsford is a great place to live, but much needs to be fixed, too. We need a real solution for the 300 homeless families in Chelmsford; affordable housing for people who are priced out of the market, and the infrastructure that must go with it. Chelmsford should be a destination not just for restaurants and shopping, but for jobs and investment, too. Whenever the next general election comes, I’ll be ready to demand better for the residents of Chelmsford.

Stephen Robinson, who has contested the seat previously, is still very much involved in the local team. He welcomed Marie Goldman’s selection:

I am absolutely delighted that Marie Goldman has been chosen by Lib Dem members. She will be a fantastic representative for Chelmsford and will build on the strong Lib Dem base of past elections. As the Leader of the Lib Dems on Chelmsford Council, I will work closely with Marie to deliver success at all levels.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

