Vikki Slade selected for Mid Dorset & North Poole constituency

Congratulations to Vikki Slade who has been selected by party members to the Liberal Democrat prospective Parliamentary candidate (PPC) in Mid Dorset & North Poole.

This is Annette Brooke’s former seat and Vikki Slade has stood here before. As her previous candidate biography said:

Vikki moved to Poole in 1999 as a Regional Financial Services Manager. After settling in Broadstone, she set up a business and soon became involved in protecting small high street businesses. After running the Chamber of Trade, and campaigning for play facilities, safe streets and green issues, Vikki was elected to Poole Council. Whilst on the council Vikki has taken a leading role in Education, Mental Health Awareness,tackling Domestic Abuse and Improving Poole Beaches and re-opened the local Youth Centre after funding was withdrawn. She created the first Fields in Trust sites in Poole, and helped form the local Neighbourhood Forum. Vikki is also a member of the Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Authority and leads Neighbourhood Watch. Vikki was a volunteer Young Enterprise mentor for seven years, working to equip students for the world of work, and campaigned to promote apprenticeships – taking on five within her own business.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.