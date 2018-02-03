In the London Borough of Merton, Patrick Oheneba Adu was a member of the local Labour team in West Barnes and even highly praised for his work by the Labour leader of the council in a letter to residents.

Note the past tense, because after some of Patrick Oheneba Adu’s public statements on social media received wider attention he has resigned from the local Labour team and a local Labour activist is calling for the party to investigate how he ever got that far.

Here’s a sample of the messages which triggered these events, including a tweet that appears to confess to voting illegally and another with homophobic slurs (not to mention the false slur that all Africans are homophobic):

First tweet via @MertonMatters.