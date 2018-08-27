Martin Wrigley selected by Newton Abbot Liberal Democrats



Since its creation in 2010 Newton Abbot has always been a Conservative-held seat, although it takes in a large part of the former Teignbridge seat, represented by Liberal Democrat Richard Younger-Ross between 2001 and 2010.

The seat now has a new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in the form of Martin Wrigley:

Liberal Democrats across the Newton Abbot constituency selected Martin Wrigley as their candidate to become the next MP for the Parliamentary seat, which extends from Ipplepen to Kenton, including Teignmouth, Dawlish, Kingsteignton and Newton Abbot.

Martin Wrigley outlined his three-point plan – for the right housing in the right places; to inspire the constituency’s youth creating new and better-paid jobs; and help for those most in need in our community.

At the selection meeting on Saturday, Martin said, “The so called ‘Affordable Housing’ that developers grudgingly provide isn’t answering our housing needs. We have to have more imaginative solutions. We have to see councils being allowed to build council housing again.”

On jobs he proposed creating Innovation Hubs to provide financial help, practical advice and all the resources needed to start a new venture – as proven in East London and elsewhere. These hubs will also encourage new tech start-ups and new service companies – nurturing and building a welcome addition to the local economy and helping the businesses of the future start here in our area.

He will fight to eliminate poverty conditions that result in too many local people having to rely on food-banks. “I am outraged that some people wake up in the morning and have to make impossible choices – often between food, rent or heat.”

Martin told the meeting that the introduction of Universal Credit in Teignbridge in this September is unlikely to help those most in need.

He also criticised government failures including lack of NHS and social care funding, reductions in the numbers of police, and ideology-driven privatisation as seen with the collapse of Carillion and the disgraceful state of Birmingham Prison.

Lib Dem leader at Teignbridge District Council Gordon Hook said, “I look forward to working closely with Martin to win back control of Teignbridge council next May, and win back the Newton Abbot constituency at the next General Election. He works hard and has shown that he is a winner.”

Liberal Democrat local party Chair, Alison Foden said, “I am excited and very happy to welcome Martin Wrigley to be Parliamentary candidate for the next General Election. I know that Martin has an excellent track record working for local people, as a town councillor, former Mayor of Dawlish, a district councillor and campaigner.”