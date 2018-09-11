Richard Dickson selected in Kenilworth and Southam
A Kenilworth town councillor has been chosen by the Kenilworth and Southam Liberal Democrats to stand for the party in the next general election.
Cllr Richard Dickson, who was elected to the town council in 2017 for the St John’s ward after former councillor Alastair Bates stepped down, will aim to become the MP for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency.
Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright is the current MP for the constituency. [Kenilworth Weekly News]
