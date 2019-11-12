High profile anti-Brexit protester selected by Lib Dems for Cynon Valley

News of an eye-catching new Liberal Democrat selection from Wales:

Outspoken anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray will stand as a Liberal Democrat candidate in Wales in the upcoming general election. Mr Bray, a rare coin dealer from Port Talbot, has become well-known in Westminster for bellowing “Stop Brexit” through a three-foot megaphone during news broadcasts on College Green. Sporting a blue and yellow top hat and a UK flag, the activist has spent every day outside parliament protesting against Brexit since 2017. However Mr Bray could soon be on the other side of the iron gates, as the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson revealed he would contest Cynon Valley, in South Wales, for her party. [The Independent]

Chances are, you have seen his placards at some point in the background of TV news coverage about Brexit. At times it’s almost like a weird video game between him and TV producers:

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

