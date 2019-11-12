Caroline Voaden is the new leader of the Liberal Democrat MEPs

Following the decision of Catherine Bearder to stand down as leader of the Lib Dem MEPs, Caroline Voaden has been elected her successor:

I am honoured to have been chosen by my colleagues to lead the Liberal Democrat delegation in the European Parliament.

I joined the party to fight Brexit and I represent a growing force in British politics. The election of 16 of us in May’s European election was proof of the Lib Dems’ strength as the biggest, strongest party of Remain in the UK.

We were elected on a mandate to Stop Brexit and build a brighter future for Britain and we will do all we can to help our colleagues win seats right across the country on December 12th.

I look forward to working with all my colleagues in the Renew Europe Group to develop our priorities for this five-year mandate of the European Parliament, and to working with Jo Swinson and our colleagues in Westminster to stop Brexit and restore Britain’s tarnished reputation among our allies and partners across the European Union.