Paula Ferguson selected by the Liberal Democrats for Winchester

Winchester Liberal Democrats have one of the most impressive records of holding on to not only local government success but also general election vote share of all the former Lib Dem-held seats. (Mark Oaten was previously the MP there.) That makes it a particularly promising seat for the party to hope to regain, and it is one with a new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC): Paula Ferguson.

She currently works as a psychologist in education helping children who need support. Earlier in her career, she worked in banking and management consultancy. Paula Ferguson has always been actively involved in the local community and has set up a number of community groups.

In May, she was elected to Winchester City Council for St Bartholomew ward with 61% of the vote.

Paula Ferguson said,

I’m standing to become the next Liberal Democrat MP for Winchester & Chandler’s Ford because enough is enough. If we’re going to stop Brexit, tackle the climate emergency, reverse the woeful decline in public services, build a sustainable economy and tackle creeping inequality, then we need different politicians in Parliament. Politicians who’ve had real experience of life outside Westminster. I joined the Liberal Democrats after the European Referendum. The plans for Brexit – especially a no-deal Brexit – will be disastrous for Winchester & Chandler’s Ford and for the country – and I intend to do my utmost to stop them. I’ve also worked as a volunteer at a food bank for a number of years and seen first-hand the damage the Conservatives are doing to the basic fabric of society. We urgently need a change.

