Exclusive interview with Jo Swinson: Never Mind The Bar Charts #11

Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts which, as trailed at the weekend, is the first of two interviews with the candidates to be the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Following the toss of a coin, Jo Swinson’s interview comes first:

Mark Pack interviews would-be Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson about why she wants the job. The topics they discuss include what she thinks of the SNP, what she’d do in a hung Parliament and how the party can be more successful.

Use the links below to Never Mind the Bar Charts and make sure you don’t miss the interview with Ed Davey and then the third special episode in which Stephen and I discuss what we made of the interviews.

The Ed Davey interview will come out in a couple of days and then Stephen and I are recording are reflections early next week.

Do let us know either on this post or the social media channels below what you made of the interviews before we record that show; listener feedback is always gratefully received.

