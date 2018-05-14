Judith Rogerson selected for Harrogate and Knaresborough

The latest Liberal Democrat selection of a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) has taken place in Phil Willis’s former seat of Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Judith Rogerson was the pick of party members:

I am thrilled to have been selected to represent Liberal Democrat values in this part of the country that is so special to me. I will work hard for the constituency and am committed to promote and fight for the things that are important to us on both the local and national stage.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

