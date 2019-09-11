Karen Ward selected by Liberal Democrats for North Norfolk

With Norman Lamb standing down at the next general election, Liberal Democrat members in North Norfolk have selected Karen Ward as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

On being selected, she said:

I am honoured that local party members have trusted me to succeed Norman in the next election. Over the years he has made a huge difference to people across North Norfolk. Nationally we have a government in crisis. Working as a councillor and running my own business, I have seen the massive risks of a no-deal Brexit for local businesses, farmers and fishermen. We desperately need fresh leadership to end the chaos over Brexit. I will also fight for decisive action to protect our environment, tackling the climate disaster we are building for the next generation. Locally, I will continue Norman’s work on improving mental health services and ambulance response times. I will also fight for decent affordable housing for local people, better education and training for our children, and a new deal for social care funding for the elderly.

Norman Lamb added:

It has been a privilege to serve North Norfolk as local MP for 18 years, and I am delighted that Karen is standing to succeed me. It has never been more important that North Norfolk has a strong local voice, and I will be doing everything I can to help get Karen elected in the coming election.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.