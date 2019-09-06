Chuka Umunna to stand in Cities of London and Westminster constituency

The Evening Standard has the scoop:

In an exclusive interview, the Remain campaigner announced plans to stand in The Cities of London & Westminster with a campaign billed as a mini-referendum on Boris Johnson’s threat of a no-deal Brexit. Sitting Tory MP Mark Field had a reduced majority of 3,148 at the 2017 election in the constituency where 72 per cent of residents voted Remain in 2016. Mr Umunna said: “I worked as a solicitor in the City and West End and I know they are the last places that should be represented by one of Mr Johnson’s MPs who has just voted to enable a no-deal Brexit.” … He said he was “sad” to leave Streatham which he has represented since 2010 but was unable to stand under his new colours because the Lib Dems already had a candidate.

Although the Liberal Democrats polled 11% at the last general election in Cities of London and Westminster, in the European elections the best estimates are that the Lib Dems polled around 37%. The seat also voted Remain by 72%-28% in the European referendum.

In other words, it’s just the sort of seat the Liberal Democrats need to win for a dramatic general election result.

