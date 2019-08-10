Helen Morgan selected by Lib Dems for North Shropshire constituency

Helen Morgan has been selected by local North Shropshire Liberal Democrat members as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

Speaking about her selection Helen Morgan said:

I am delighted that members have selected me to be their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election. The General Election could happen in a matter of weeks. Both the Conservative and Labour parties are gripped by crises and infighting. Not only is Brexit likely to be a disaster for North Shropshire, it has led to increasing extremism in British politcs, with trust in politicians at a historic low. Many voters feel that the two main parties of the past century no longer reflect their values. We need politicians who will act in the interests of their constituency and country, whose standards of behaviour are civilised, whose motivations are not clouded by personal ambition or financial gain, and whose opinions withstand rational challenge. I can meet these standards, and with the positive message of the Liberal Democrats, inspire voters of all ages, defend our liberal values and make a difference at a local and national level. Under Jo Swinson’s leadership, I believe that the Liberal Democrats are strongly placed to respond to the needs of the country and more locally in Shropshire. Britain rightly demands better than the mess we are in.

David Walker, chair of North Shropshire Liberal Democrats, added:

The Liberal Democrats are surging nationally and locally with booming membership levels following our best ever local election and European election results. In North Shropshire, our membership has grown by over 44% since the beginning of May. In Shropshire, we came second in the European Elections and returned Phil Bennion to the European Parliament. In local council by-elections up and down the country Lib Dems are gaining seats with massive swings from the Conservatives. We were leading in one national opinion poll and are consistently now on a par with the old parties. The recent addition of Chuka Umunna and victory in Brecon and Radnorshire shows that the Liberal Democrats are also back in the game at Parliamentary level. We are overjoyed to have such a high calibre PPC as Helen to take on the Conservatives at the next General Election. For far too long the electors of North Shropshire have been taken for granted at local and parliamentary level. Helen will allow us to build upon our growth and campaign for the open and fair society we all need and demand. People are working hard, paying their taxes, doing their part, and yet, for far far too many people, they’re not able to get a fair wage, afford a home or generally build a good life. That’s not how it should be. We will be the voice for millions of voters who feel powerless and frustrated at the direction our country is taking. The Liberal Democrats demand better and will deliver real change. Helen will have a critical role to play in delivering that change.

Helen Morgan’s career has taken her from being an auditor at KPMG to senior management roles at Centrica plc/British Gas and ultimately to be the accountant at a local family business. She has also volunteered as the Treasurer and Trustee for her local nursery school and has been an active committee member and fundraiser for the local branch of the NCT.

There's a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

