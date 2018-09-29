Demand Better: the Liberal Democrat plan for our country

Britain isn’t working as it should. Everyone deserves the opportunity to work hard and build a good life for themselves, their family and their community. Everyone deserves to be paid a fair wage, to afford a home and to be able to use good public services. But for many, that’s not the reality today. People are working hard; they’re playing their part, whether that means taking care of their family, earning their degree or working to afford their rent or their mortgage – and yet too many are trapped by a lack of opportunity.

So starts the Demand Better, which sets out the Liberal Democrat plan for our country, talking about Brexit, of course, but also so much more:

A better Britain is possible. A country in which everyone has the opportunity to make the most of their lives, where they get something back for the contributions they make to their communities. A country where everyone can live in homes in safe, clean and friendly neighbourhoods, where people can do rewarding work for a decent income and have access to high-quality health and social care, childcare, transport, education for children and adults alike. A country where people can breathe clean air, use clean energy and enjoy the beauty of the natural world. A government that keeps the country safe, that helps it prosper, that builds a society in which everyone has an equal chance.

Read on to find out how we can make this happen:

Find out more about what the Liberal Democrats believe here and the background to the ‘Demand Better’ strapline in Lib Dem Newswire #115.