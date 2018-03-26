First female, and longest-serving, leader of Milton Keynes council to retire

News from Milton Keynes:

Long-standing senior Councillors Isobel McCall, Chris Williams and Derek Eastman are all standing down as Liberal Democrat Councillors. Between them they have served the residents of Milton Keynes for 51 years and all held senior positions within Milton Keynes Council.

Isobel McCall, a Councillor for 22 years, was the longest serving Leader of the Council and the only woman in the Council’s history to hold the post. She has also chaired a number of committees.