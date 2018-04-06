Could you do me (and the Liberal Democrats) a favour?

With the next big round of elections only a few weeks away, it’s now peak season for getting the Liberal Democrat message out.

One very effective way of doing that is via social media – it can provide a sort of background noise to local offline campaigning and prompt people to take specific actions (such as go do this or this).

One way to do that is via the Liberal Democrat Newswire Facebook page. The bigger its audience, the bigger the reach for Lib Dem messages. So if you haven’t yet Liked it, would you mind doing so now? (Top tip: also set it to ‘see first’ as this short video explains.)

And if you have, you can still give it a boost by posting a quick rating of the page.

Thanks, and happy campaigning!