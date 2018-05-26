“The position in Northern Ireland is now highly anomalous”: Vince Cable on abortion laws

Speaking as the result of the Irish referendum on abortion became clear, Vince Cable said:

I believe in the principle of the right to choose – I think in the rest of the UK we have a sensible balance. The position in Northern Ireland is now highly anomalous and I think, probably, action will now have to be taken. Since there is, effectively, direct rule from Westminster, the government has responsibility and it can and should take the opportunity to deal with this issue properly.

Grainne Teggart, of Amnesty International UK, meanwhile said,

It’s hypocritical, degrading and insulting to Northern Irish women that we are forced to travel for vital healthcare services but cannot access them at home. We cannot be left behind in a corner of the UK and on the island of Ireland as second-class citizens.

It is an odd inconsistency in the DUP’s position on Northern Ireland’s relations with the rest of the UK. When it comes to Brexit, the DUP strongly oppose any different rules for Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. When it comes to social issues, the DUP strongly demands different rules.