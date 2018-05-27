New database of annual local election results

Given the popularity of making public my database of voting intention opinion polls, I’ve now published my database of the annual local election results in Great Britain (excluding Northern Ireland) since 1973.

Get LocalBase here

These are summary statistics for each year’s round of local elections. For individual ward results, I’d recommend the excellent publications by Michael Thrasher and Colin Rallings.

As with those opinion polls records, I’m very aware of the missing information, imperfections in presentation and potential errors. However, likewise I hope that the absence of such a long run of data in convenient online form all in one place will make this dataset useful too.

Corrections, additional data and other suggestions very welcome.