10 lessons for winning or losing a referendum

Back in July 2010, I first blogged about an excellent post from Neil Stockley on how to win a referendum. He was writing about the alternative vote referendum, before it or the subsequent Scottish independence and Brexit referendums had been held. That makes very impressive how well his list of 10 key factors now read after we’ve seen how all three of those referendums were all conducted and concluded.

So here are his key points once more, relevant too to the continuing political struggle over Brexit:

Holding a public vote on changing the voting system is a radical step for the UK. But it has been done before. In 1993, my home country, New Zealand held the second of two referendums to decide how to elect MPs. An established Westminster democracy voted by a 54:46 per cent margin to get rid of first past the post (FPTP) voting and put in its place the German-style mixed member proportional (MMP) system… Of course, the UK in 2011 will not be New Zealand in 1993 and, for that matter, AV is not a proportional voting system. But I believe that some valuable lessons can still be drawn from the New Zealand experience.

You can read his full piece here from which I’ve extracted his 10 key headlines: