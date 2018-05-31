Geoff Payne is the new chair of Federal Conference Committee (FCC)

Following the decision of Federal Conference Committee Chair Andrew Wiseman to stand down, Geoff Payne has been elected as his successor.

Geoff is perhaps best known to many party activists as a long-standing member of the Federal Policy Committee (FPC) who produced regular email updates for members after each FPC meeting. (Fellow FPC members always had the challenge of exiting the room after an FPC meeting before Geoff’s FPC report could land in their email inboxes. Geoff frequently won the race.)

Following his election as FCC Chair, he is stepping down from FPC.

Best of luck with the new role, Geoff and thanks for all you did in the role previously Andrew.