Tony Harris elected to key Liberal Democrat finance post

Following on from the news that Geoff Payne is taking over as FCC chair, the party also has a new chair of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC): Tony Harris. He takes over from Peter Dunphy who had decided to stand down after 13 years in the role.

Tony Harris is co-chair of the Liberal Democrat Business and Entrepreneur’s network, the working Chair of Vince Cable’s Corporate Tax Group and treasurer of Newbury and West Berkshire Liberal Democrats. Previously, he has been a tech entrepreneur, including building a $150m company which won four Queen’s awards for export

He was elected in a three-way contest by the Federal Board (in which I was one of those who nominated him).

The FFRC chair is also the party’s Registered Treasurer which isn’t the same post as the party’s Treasurer (!). Tony Harris’s post is more about spending and compliance, whilst the Treasurer – Mike German, former leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – is about fundraising.