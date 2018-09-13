Six possible things for your Liberal Democrat conference diary

Hope to see many readers at the Liberal Democrat federal conference in Brighton. I’ll be the one wandering past with a BlackBerry, or you can find me…

Federal Board helpdesk

The Federal Board is running a helpdesk all the way through the conference, near the Conference Information Desk in the Brighton Conference Centre. Come and ask Federal Board members what’s going on or share your views with them.

I’ll be on it 15:00-16:00 on Sunday. There just might be a thing or two going on in the party at the moment we can discuss…

Life shouldn’t cost more when you are poor: ending the poverty premium

I am chairing this fringe meeting put on by the Child Poverty Action Group and Fair by Design, with speakers including Stephen Lloyd MP. Monday, 13:00-14:00 in Surrey 2, Hilton Metropole.

Using liberal philosophy as the basis for new Liberal Democrat legal policy

I will be speaking at this fringe meeting on Monday evening, 19:45-21:00 in Surrey 2, Hilton Metropole. It’s put on by The 80 Club and other participants will include David Howarth, the former MP for Cambridge with whom I wrote a pamphlet, and Ruth Coleman Taylor.

Building a target seat from scratch

Along with Candy Piercy, I’ll be doing this training session 09:30-10:45 on Tuesday morning in the Sandringham room, Hilton Metropole.

How to get the most out of Facebook for your political campaigning

I am delivering this training session twice, from 11:00-12:30 on Saturday in the Buckingham room, Hilton Metropole and then same time, same place on Sunday too.

Hope to see you at one or more of these. And please, don’t forget that really important vote at conference.

