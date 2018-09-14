What Vince Cable actually said about the party’s name

Speculation about plans by Liberal Democrat leaders wanting to change the name of the party is a long-running favourite of the media and, for those who remember the post-merger years of pain, a source of angst for activists given how long it took for the party to get its name right.

The headlines today suggest another round, such as PoliticsHome‘s, “Vince Cable: Lib Dems could change name in push for new centrist movement”.

But what Vince Cable actually said was rather more tepid than the use of ‘could’ in the headline implies:

Changing names is a superficial thing. Maybe because I am not a marketing person I don’t understand the importance of it. This new enlarged movement that we are creating – if the membership of it wants to change its name, it can change its name, I am not pushing for that… In two words [with the party’s name, Liberal Democrats] we capture the group of values – we are liberal people, a lot of us are social democrat as well. If someone wants to stick ‘new’ on the front – I have an open mind on it.

Likewise, a few days previously he told Sky News:

I wouldn’t rule it out, but really it’s for the party to decide. I think the present name is perfectly satisfactory, I like it, it conveys in two words what we are. But it’s not something we are going to be precious about.

As New Labour demonstrated, a change of name can be a crucial party of a political party’s recovery. It is also, though, a tempting shortcut – we need a new name, we need a new slogan – when the most successful name changes and the most successful slogans are but a small part of a much bigger programme of work, as was the case with New Labour.

