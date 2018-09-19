After years as being described by the media as a blogger, they then upgraded me occasionally to being a strategist. But as you can see from my appearance on the BBC Politics Show in London at the weekend being interviewed in Hornsey & Wood Green, I’m now on a downward curve… and onwards to being a “Liberal Democrat tweeter” next time?

The piece was about the Liberal Democrat prospects in London, and you can watch it on the BBC website for the next month. The segment starts at 5:58 into the show.

Also features Lib Dem Disco, Simon Hughes, Susan Kramer, Tom Brake and Crouch End Clock Tower. Plus a reference to the voting analysis in the core vote pamphlet I co-wrote with David Howarth.