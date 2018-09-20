Prospects for the Liberal Democrats and a betting tip for next party leader

After talking to the BBC about Liberal Democrat prospects in London, I guested on the excellent Political Betting Polling Matters podcast with Kieran Pedley.

We talked about the national prospects for the party and who might be the next leader. Listen to the end for my tip on who to place a bet on…

During the show, I mentioned the rising Liberal Democrat poll ratings. It’s always risky to highlight a poll trend as the very next poll published after you air may appear to rubbish that trend. But this time, the next one thankfully reinforced my point: