Canterbury councillor George Metcalfe joins the Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dems may not have gained a seat in this week’s council by-elections but the party ends the week up in councillors thanks to news from Kent.

Conservative Canterbury councillor, and former Lord Mayor, George Metcalfe is joining the Liberal Democrats:

I have increasingly found myself moving to the left of centre and have frequently voted with the Lib Dems on the Canterbury City Council on several issues. I no longer feel able to continue as a supporter of the Conservative Party.

Alex Lister from Canterbury Liberal Democrats has welcomed him to the party:

Like George, I once campaigned for the Conservatives, but the party has become toxic.

George has chosen to side with us on a number of issues over several months and I suspect this has bruised some egos on the Tory benches.

Like many reasonable voters, moderates will always find a home with the Lib Dems.

