Full set of Lib Dem candidates in this week’s by-elections

A half-dozen council by-elections this week, fresh off a continuing gentle but clear rise in the Liberal Democrat poll ratings. Good news also that all six were contested, just what the party needs to do more often in order to help build up a bigger core of liberals who consistently view themselves as Liberal Democrats.

Ottery St Mary Rural, East Devon

Nick Benson was the Liberal Democrat candidate, the first time the party has contested the ward (hooray!) after four previous no-shows stretching back to the ward’s creation for the 2003 elections. Despite that weak track record for the party, he managed to beat both Labour and the Greens this time round:

Nonsuch, Epsom and Ewell

Julian Freeman was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Limbury, Luton

Steve Moore fought the seat for the Liberal Democrats, making him the party’s first candidate in this ward since 2007. He scored a result that shows plenty of promise:

Wenhaston and Westleton, Suffolk Coastal

Andrew Turner was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Upper Meon Valley, Winchester

Lewis North was the Liberal Democrat candidate for this Conservative-held seat in a by-election made even the more important by the council balance being 22 Conservatives, 21 Liberal Democrats, 1 independent and this one vacancy.

Bewdley and Rock, Wyre Forest

Clare Cassidy was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

