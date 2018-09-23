How political messaging works: listen to a new podcast

In the bowels of the conference hotel, with some odds props and a weird aroma, I was quizzed by fellow Liberal Democrat Richard Maxwell during the Brighton conference on how political messaging works.

Future podcasts in the series when he talks with other guests are likely to be members-only, but for this one we talked about political messaging more generally and so it’s available to listen to here.

For more on effective political messaging, there is of course also 101 Ways To Win An Election along with my series on five of the best political adverts.