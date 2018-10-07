Advertisements
Political

I am lucky with my name

Other Mark Packs are rather thin on the ground.

Those who pop up most often are, to all outward appearances, admirable humans. The successful businessman in the mid-West in the US, or the up and coming artist.

The one on the run from the FBI has thankfully slipped out of the internet’s consciousness and the dodgy doctor got his comeuppance.

Hence I’ve been spared what others have recently experienced:

Brett Kavanagh tweet thread - #1
Brett Kavanagh tweet thread - #2 - Sean Spicer
Brett Kavanagh tweet thread - #3 - Paul Ryan
Brett Kavanagh tweet thread - #4 - George Martin
Brett Kavanagh tweet thread - #5 - James Brown
Brett Kavanagh tweet thread - #6 - Siri Ellis

More to enjoy in the full thread here.

