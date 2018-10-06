Long-time readers will be able to track how the headline I use when blogging about this gem of a political advert is steadily becoming more hyperbolic. The advertisement, however, fully justifies this. Even after all the political weirdness of the last few years, this is still stand out strange.

Or rather, the stretch from 7 seconds in until 22 seconds in is fairly normal. But then, magic happens…

Luis Fishman

The advert was run by Luis Fishman in Costa Rica in 2010. A former Vice President of the country (though he never formally took office) and an ex-Minister for Public Safety (during which time he tried to crack down on heavy metal music for encouraging Satanism, violence and drug use), he failed in his bid to become President in 2010.