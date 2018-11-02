Theresa May accused of blocking investigation in Arron Banks

News from the Daily Mail (the newspaper that all Lib Dem activists should read) with a dramatic escalation in the accusations about the circumstances surrounding the European referendum:

Theresa May has ‘serious questions to answer’, says a Labour MP over revelations she stepped in to stop security services probing Arron Banks on the eve of the Brexit referendum. The Mail understands that in early 2016 the then home secretary Theresa May declined a request by one of the security services to investigate Banks- as the topic was simply too explosive in the run up to the referendum.

In addition:

The Electoral Commission yesterday referred Mr Banks to the National Crime Agency who have launched an investigation into ‘multiple suspected offences’ including an alleged conspiracy to ‘conceal the true details of these financial transactions’. Police will trace whether the £8million Leave.EU loans came from abroad, which would be illegal, but have not specified the country they believe it was transferred from.

All the more reason to back the campaigns against Brexit.