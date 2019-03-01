Brexit petitions: sign the key petitions against Brexit here
Public opinion is moving against Brexit and towards supporting a referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal, once we know what they actually are. But plenty of campaigning and lobbying is still required to turn that trend into a victory. One way of helping make that happen is to sign up to add your voice to the campaigns looking to win over the public.
There are lots of anti-Brexit petitions floating around, so here’s a selection of most important ones to help you find where to add your name:
- Give People a Final Say on Brexit Deal – the petition launched by The Independent which has gathered over half a million signatures
- Exit from Brexit – the main Liberal Democrat petition
- Petition to demand a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal – from the People’s Vote campaign
(There have been several big petitions on the Parliament website previously, but they close after six months and hence are not included in this list.)
For a reminder of why backing such campaigns are so important, see the news about an island in Scotland.
