Brexit petitions: sign the key petitions against Brexit here

Public opinion is moving against Brexit and towards supporting a referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal, once we know what they actually are. But plenty of campaigning and lobbying is still required to turn that trend into a victory. One way of helping make that happen is to sign up to add your voice to the campaigns looking to win over the public.

There are lots of anti-Brexit petitions floating around, so here’s a selection of most important ones to help you find where to add your name:

(There have been several big petitions on the Parliament website previously, but they close after six months and hence are not included in this list.)

For a reminder of why backing such campaigns are so important, see the news about an island in Scotland.