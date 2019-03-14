Three by-elections, three Lib Dems and first result in is a big Lib Dem improvement
Three council by-elections in the week the Lib Dem leader announced when he’s standing down, and all three with Lib Dem candidates. That is one up on last time these wards were contested, hooray.
Norbury and Pollards Hill, Croydon
Guy Burchett stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Wingate, Durham
Edwin Simpson stood for the Liberal Democrats and what a good thing he did:
Coxford, Southampton
Liberal Democrat local government strength took its big hit in Southampton not during the coalition years but before that, with the Liberal Democrats being wiped out in 2008 as part of a Conservative landslide.
Sam Chapman stood for the Lib Dems in a ward that party had won until 2007.
