Slowly but steadily, the British public is switching against Leave

As ever with opinion polls, it is best to look at the trend rather than one poll in isolation. Rather handily, the excellent @UKElectionMaps has just produced an updated graph and it shows a slow but consistent trend, consistent with the earlier picture.

It is a trend away from Leave and towards Remain:

All the more reason to back the campaigns against Brexit.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.