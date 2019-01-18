Welcome to the second, and still possibly last, edition of a new political podcast featuring former Lib Dem Voice editor Stephen Tall and, er…, former Lib Dem Voice editor Mark Pack.

We may still be without a name, but we are now with a better audio recording setup than for pilot episode number one.

Listen and enjoy as we talk about Paddy Ashdown and how he compares with Jo Grimond, Liberal Democrat strategy, Tim Farron’s time as party leader and elections overseas.

As an added bonus, we manage the rare feat of talking politics without mentioning Brexit. Nearly.

If you like it, you can find it on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, Spotify or Sticher. By all means subscribe and if we decide to make a thing of this, you’ll get future episodes automatically delivered straight to you. It might even have a title by then.

Do let us know what you think. Should this become a regular thing?