When silence isn’t silence: what is really on the 18.5 minute gap in the Watergate tapes

The tape recorder from Richard Nixon's Oval Office - photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

One of the signature moments of the Watergate scandal was the discovery of an 18.5-minute gap on a White House recording of a meeting between President Richard Nixon (he of a surprisingly good policy idea) and a key aide.

I had always thought this gap was just made up of silence. But now I know better. Those 18.5 minutes of blank tape are not really blank, as explained by Sophie Scott in a fascinating edition of the Boring Talkes podcast.

You can listen to it online here.

