To unpack the headline:

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya (elected as Labour, since expelled) has lost her appeal against a conviction for perverting the course of justice.

Her jail sentence is not long enough to force a Parliamentary by-election and the review process has concluded without it being increased.

However (thanks to one of the political reforms the Liberal Democrats did secure during the coalition years), voters in Peterborough can trigger a by-election anyway if enough of them sign an official request.

