Big shift in public opinion in favour of immigration

Continuing a theme of previous research over the last few years, data highlighted by Bobby Duffy of Ipsos MORI shows a continuing trend in British public opinion in favour of immigration.

By 48%-26% people now see immigration as a positive, with that 26% down from 64% in 2011:

Incredible shift in immigration attitudes in IpsosMORI trend surveys: 64% were negative about immigration in 2011, now down to 26%. We were among most negative countries, now among most positive. – Bobby Duffy on Twitter

This adds to data showing the public becoming much more positive about the impact of immigration, falling support for negative views about immigration and continuing evidence that immigration brings many net benefits to the UK.

