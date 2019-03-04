Welcome to the latest edition of Never Mind The Bar Charts, a political podcast featuring former Lib Dem Voice editor Stephen Tall and, er…, former Lib Dem Voice editor Mark Pack.

Listen and enjoy as Stephen and I discuss the future of The Independent Group, its possible impact on British politics, parallels with the SDP and what it means for the Liberal Democrats. With a shoutout to the Polling Matters podcast episode which took a look at TIG polling and the Times Red Box podcast interview with Anna Soubry.

As is now traditional, we manage the rare feat of talking politics without mentioning Brexit. Nearly.

If you like it, you can find it on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, Spotify or Sticher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.