If we have European Parliament elections, this is the probable timetable

As part of its contingency planning for the UK taking part in the this year’s European Parliament elections after all, the Electoral Commission has put together a timetable for the contest.

Note in particular that nominations would close on 25 April, just a month away at the time of writing. That heightens the chances that The Independent Group would sit out the contest as finding a credible slate of candidates, some of whom might win, in such a short time would be very challenging. It helps explain why the noises coming out of TIG are not about them seeing these elections as a launchpad. Conversely, that means the contest would provide an extra opportunity for the Liberal Democrats to assert their role in the political system and in the Remain campaign.

Note also the fun of a Gibraltar bank holiday which changes the timings for one region, and only that one region.

European elections timetable

This timetable flows from existing law, though, of course, it is possible there may be some crash legislation which alters it. It is hard to see, however, what the reason would be for changing the timings.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Interested in more stories about how our elections are run? Follow my dedicated election law channels on Facebook or Twitter which include bonus extra stories that don’t appear on this blog.